How to get FREE Balzac's coffee in Toronto this week

Torontonians who pass through Union Station on Wednesday morning can pick up a coupon for a free coffee from Balzac’s Coffee Roasters.

Metrolinx representatives will be handing out the coupons in the Skywalk from 8 am to noon on September 29. They’ll have 500 coupons on hand for the first lucky recipients.

The coupons are for the Toronto-based Balzac’s, which has one location nearby in the PATH, another in the Distillery District, and six more shops throughout the city.

The coupons have no expiry and can be redeemed at any time.

The initiative is in celebration of National Coffee Day, and is a partnership between Balzac’s and the UP Express.

Don’t worry if you miss the Balzac’s coupons — Starbucks is also offering free coffee on September 29 to customers who bring in a reusable mug.