Residents who want to enjoy Toronto’s most famous attraction, the CN Tower, now have a new way to do so completely free of charge: with their Toronto Public Library card.

The TPL announced the game-changing addition to its tpl:map program on Tuesday, saying in a press release that as of 2 pm Thursday, May 16, anyone with a valid adult library membership can book complimentary passes to the tower through its website.

For those unaware of tpl:map, it offers cardholders the chance to visit more than a dozen of sites around the city for free, from the Art Gallery of Ontario and the Royal Ontario Museum to Ripley’s Aquarium and the Toronto Zoo.

The CN Tower’s inclusion on this list is huge, saving patrons and their guests the usual $14 (for children) to $43 (for adults) fee each for timed general admission up the iconic 553 m high structure.

Passes will be subject to availability and will grant a TPL member and a group, for a maximum of four people, free general admission during regular public hours. Passes will not include special attractions and will need to be reserved online in advance.

“Like the CN Tower, Toronto Public Library is an iconic institution that connects our community. That’s why we’re so proud to partner with the library and to join the tpl:map service,” a representative from CN Tower said of the new collaboration.

“This is one of the many ways we are working to make our experience more accessible and inclusive, and we hope many Torontonians will take advantage of this program to come and celebrate with us.”