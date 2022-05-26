NewsCrime

Report of man with rifle forces lockdowns at four Toronto schools

May 26 2022, 6:12 pm
Update: Toronto Police Services says there is no wider threat to public safety and William Davis Jr. School is no longer in lockdown. Parents are now able to pick up their children.

Four schools in Scarborough were forced into lockdown on Thursday afternoon after reports of a person walking with a rifle in the area.

Toronto Police Service said reports came in about a suspect before 1 pm and the person was located a short time later.

In a tweet, TPS said a police firearm was discharged and the suspect was injured. Toronto Paramedics are on scene.

