Four Ontario cities where housing has become more affordable (PHOTOS)

Canadian home sales fell for their fifth straight month in July, with the decline led in part by the Greater Toronto Area.

The region “heavily influenced” the 5% decline in the national average home price seen last month, too, according to statistics from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

“July saw a continuation of the trends we’ve been watching unfold for a few months now; sales winding down and prices easing in some relatively more expensive parts of the country as well as places where prices rose most over the past two years,” said Jill Oudil, chair of the CREA.

The latter instance was predicted in a June report from Desjardins Economic Studies. The report forecast that communities within a few hours’ drive of Toronto, where prices rose by more than 70% during the pandemic, would see prices and sales fall furthest and fastest.

With the trend now playing out in real time, real estate agency Zoocasa has rounded up four Ontario markets where housing has become more affordable, as well as several properties for sale in each area. Check them out below.

Mississauga

Home prices in Mississauga have been declining since May, Zoocasa said, including a 5.3% drop between June and July. The benchmark price in the city is now $1,130,900.

81 – 55 Barondale Drive | $879,900

Townhouse

3 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

1,200 to 1,399 square feet

2 parking spaces

409 – 1000 Cedarglen Gate | $699,000

Condo

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

1,200 to 1,399 square feet

1 parking space

1906 – 4011 Brickstone Mews | $679,990

Condo

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

700 to 799 square feet

1 parking space

Cambridge

A commuter haven just outside the GTA, home prices in Cambridge rose significantly during the pandemic, but have fallen 3.4% from June to $791,700.

206 – 150 Water Street North |$439,000

Condo

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

679 square feet

1 parking space

68 Wood Grove Crescent | $774,900

Detached house

3 bedrooms

2 bathroom

1,350 square feet

3 parking spaces

50 Bechtel Street | $850,000

Bungalow

3 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

4 parking spaces

Grey Bruce Owen Sound

Situated on the shores of Georgian Bay, many city dwellers flocked to vacation spots like Collingwood, Owen Sound, and Wasaga Beach during the pandemic. Prices in the region have been falling for two months, though, with the current benchmark price at $603,900.

1570 9th Avenue East | $399,900

Detached house

3 bedrooms

1 bathroom

1,086 square feet

6 parking spaces

1661 8th Avenue East | $575,000

Detached house

3 bedrooms

1 bathroom

1,440 square feet

4 parking spaces

264 4th Street East | $649,000

Detached house

4 bedrooms

1 bathroom

1,900 square feet

3 parking spaces

Quinte West and Hastings County

Recently named one of the best places to buy real estate in Canada, Quinte West also saw a flurry of activity during the pandemic. In July, the benchmark price hit $582,000.

52 John Street | $425,000

Detached house

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

1,200 square feet

6 parking spaces

372 Church Road | $510,000

Detached house

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

20 parking spaces

174 Paradise Landing | $569,000