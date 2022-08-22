Four Ontario cities where housing has become more affordable (PHOTOS)
Canadian home sales fell for their fifth straight month in July, with the decline led in part by the Greater Toronto Area.
The region “heavily influenced” the 5% decline in the national average home price seen last month, too, according to statistics from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).
“July saw a continuation of the trends we’ve been watching unfold for a few months now; sales winding down and prices easing in some relatively more expensive parts of the country as well as places where prices rose most over the past two years,” said Jill Oudil, chair of the CREA.
The latter instance was predicted in a June report from Desjardins Economic Studies. The report forecast that communities within a few hours’ drive of Toronto, where prices rose by more than 70% during the pandemic, would see prices and sales fall furthest and fastest.
With the trend now playing out in real time, real estate agency Zoocasa has rounded up four Ontario markets where housing has become more affordable, as well as several properties for sale in each area. Check them out below.
Mississauga
Home prices in Mississauga have been declining since May, Zoocasa said, including a 5.3% drop between June and July. The benchmark price in the city is now $1,130,900.
81 – 55 Barondale Drive | $879,900
- Townhouse
- 3 bedrooms
- 3 bathrooms
- 1,200 to 1,399 square feet
- 2 parking spaces
409 – 1000 Cedarglen Gate | $699,000
- Condo
- 3 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- 1,200 to 1,399 square feet
- 1 parking space
1906 – 4011 Brickstone Mews | $679,990
- Condo
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 700 to 799 square feet
- 1 parking space
Cambridge
A commuter haven just outside the GTA, home prices in Cambridge rose significantly during the pandemic, but have fallen 3.4% from June to $791,700.
206 – 150 Water Street North |$439,000
- Condo
- 1 bedroom
- 1 bathroom
- 679 square feet
- 1 parking space
68 Wood Grove Crescent | $774,900
- Detached house
- 3 bedrooms
- 2 bathroom
- 1,350 square feet
- 3 parking spaces
50 Bechtel Street | $850,000
- Bungalow
- 3 bedrooms
- 4 bathrooms
- 4 parking spaces
Grey Bruce Owen Sound
Situated on the shores of Georgian Bay, many city dwellers flocked to vacation spots like Collingwood, Owen Sound, and Wasaga Beach during the pandemic. Prices in the region have been falling for two months, though, with the current benchmark price at $603,900.
1570 9th Avenue East | $399,900
- Detached house
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 1,086 square feet
- 6 parking spaces
1661 8th Avenue East | $575,000
- Detached house
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 1,440 square feet
- 4 parking spaces
264 4th Street East | $649,000
- Detached house
- 4 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 1,900 square feet
- 3 parking spaces
Quinte West and Hastings County
Recently named one of the best places to buy real estate in Canada, Quinte West also saw a flurry of activity during the pandemic. In July, the benchmark price hit $582,000.
52 John Street | $425,000
- Detached house
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 1,200 square feet
- 6 parking spaces
372 Church Road | $510,000
- Detached house
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 20 parking spaces
174 Paradise Landing | $569,000
- Detached house
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 1,300 square feet
- 10 parking spaces