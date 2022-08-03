Monty python & the holy grate: four-foot snake found in Markham sewer (PHOTO)
Now here’s something you don’t see every day.
A four-foot-long python was spotted in a sewer grate in Markham.
York Regional Police said officers were called on Sunday to carefully remove the snake and keep it safe until animal services arrived to care for it.
- You might also like:
- Python problems prompt two-day suspension for Canadian teacher
- Eight-foot-long snake found after going missing in Vancouver
- A city in Alberta does "seasonal rattlesnake relocations" and we had no clue
Police are calling it “the stuff nightmares are made of.”
THE STUFF NIGHTMARES ARE MADE OF – @YRP has seen its share of slippery suspects, but we weren’t about to let this serpent snake away on Sunday.
Officers carefully removed the four-foot python from a sewer and kept it until it could be re-homed by @cityofmarkham animal services. pic.twitter.com/1y1g7b49j2
— York Regional Police (@YRP) August 2, 2022
The accompanying photo shows a brown and yellow snake with its body wrapped around a sewer gate, next to what looks like an old carton of President’s Choice pineapple juice.
Twitter users replying to the police’s tweet identify the snake as a ball python. According to reptile experts, ball pythons are low-maintenance, docile, and social — and they make great pets!
Police are unable to confirm how this particular snake ended up in the sewer.