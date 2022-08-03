NewsPets & Animals

Monty python & the holy grate: four-foot snake found in Markham sewer (PHOTO)

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Aug 3 2022, 1:44 pm
Monty python & the holy grate: four-foot snake found in Markham sewer (PHOTO)
Kurit afshen/Shutterstock

Now here’s something you don’t see every day.

A four-foot-long python was spotted in a sewer grate in Markham.

York Regional Police said officers were called on Sunday to carefully remove the snake and keep it safe until animal services arrived to care for it.

Police are calling it “the stuff nightmares are made of.”

The accompanying photo shows a brown and yellow snake with its body wrapped around a sewer gate, next to what looks like an old carton of President’s Choice pineapple juice.

Twitter users replying to the police’s tweet identify the snake as a ball python. According to reptile experts, ball pythons are low-maintenance, docile, and social — and they make great pets!

Police are unable to confirm how this particular snake ended up in the sewer.

