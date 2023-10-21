Former Toronto Raptors forward placed on waivers

The Miami Heat placed former Toronto Raptor Justin Champagnie on waivers on Saturday afternoon.

Champagnie, who was projected to be a late first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, wound up going undrafted. Shortly after, he signed a two-way contract with the Raptors. He made his NBA debut in November of 2021 versus the New York Knicks and wound up playing 36 games that season.

During that time, he averaged just under eight minutes per game while also averaging just north of two points and two rebounds.

Champagnie re-signed with the Raptors in July 2022 but was waived in late December. He was claimed on waivers by Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G League and signed a deal with the Boston Celtics months later.

While his time with the Celtics was limited, he was able to suit up for two games with them in 2022-23, averaging 11 and a half minutes per game, along with two and a half points and two rebounds.

Shortly after being waived by the Celtics this offseason, Champagnie signed a new deal with the Heat. Seeing him being placed on waivers again is surprising, as he looked pretty good with the Heat through preseason when called upon.

Whether another team looks to claim the 22-year-old and give him an opportunity remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t be a bad gamble based on how he has looked as of late.