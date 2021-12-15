Ford to provide an update on COVID-19 booster rollout on Wednesday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 booster rollout on Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement will be held at 3:30 pm alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore.

The news comes just days after the president of the Ontario Hospital Association said that hospitals were working “urgently” to reactivate mass vaccination clinics.

Earlier this week, Ontarians aged 50 and up were able to begin booking their COVID-19 booster dose appointments. The province had originally planned to open up boosters to people aged 18 and older on January 4.

On Tuesday, Dr. Moore told reporters that he would be providing the government with recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19. He added that an announcement would be made later this week. He is expected to provide a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday at 3 pm.

