You can fly from Toronto to Las Vegas for around $260 return this spring

While travel advisories have been lifted, the Government of Canada says transmission of COVID-19 continues in many countries. The federal government advises that you should be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travelling. Follow any local public health measures while travelling, and check Canada’s travel requirements prior to departure. At this time, Canada advises to avoid all cruise ship travel abroad.

Get out of the Toronto cold and head to the desert this coming spring.

Las Vegas is a great desert escape. Go for the hot weather, stay for the non-stop entertainment.

This spring you’ll be able to fly roundtrip to Sin City for less than $300 through April, May and June.

According to the travel website YYZ Deals, Air Canada Rouge has dropped the price of their spring 2022 Las Vegas flights, roundtrip. All trips are nonstop.

There are two ways to get to Las Vegas for under $300, here’s what you need to do:

Start with a search on Google Flights: Google Flights: Toronto to Las Vegas. Click through various departure dates to find cheaper options Search for dates that are $260 roundtrip.

Or look for tickets on Priceline. Check Priceline for the same destination and dates Prices on Priceline are in USD, so you will see flights for $186 USD, which works out to $232 CAD.

Be sure to check all COVID-19 tests and travel requirements prior to departure.