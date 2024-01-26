Come one, come all to an epic, month-long celebration of culinary feasts and tasty wines in Niagara Falls this season.

Launched this month, Niagara Falls Tourism is proud to introduce the brand new Flavours of Niagara Falls food fest, where esteemed local restaurants, celebrity chefs, and wineries will open their doors to the taste of the falls.

From Jan. 13 to Feb. 16, feast your taste buds on exclusive dinners and prix fixe menus from over 20 beloved local restaurants.

Featured restaurants include Flour Mill Scratch Kitchen, Ponte Vecchio, Massimo’s Italian Fallsview Restaurant, and Watermark Fallsview Dining to name a few, all with pricing options marked at $59, $79 or $99 per person.

Embodying the vibes of local eats and drinks in the Niagara Falls culinary scene, guests visiting the festival in January will notice a special focus on plates that match perfectly with Niagara Icewine, while February is set to showcase the exuberance of Niagara Region Sparkling Wine.

But that’s not all.

Flavours of Niagara Falls is also hosting a round of Guest Chef Dinner Series, where renowned chefs Chuck Hughes (Ravine Vineyard Estate Winery), Bob Blumer (Flour Mill Scratch Kitchen), Matt Dean Pettit (Watermark Fallsview Dining) and Roger Mooking (Niagara Brewing Company) will treat guests to a special night of delicious wonder.

This is the very first year for the Flavours of Niagara Falls food festival, and there is a lot to be excited about.

Whether you’re into exclusive and award-winning wines and delicious bites, or just love the Niagara Falls atmosphere, this unique new series is sure to be your cup of tea.

Now is the time to scope out which restaurants you’ll want to visit, book reservations, and buy tickets for the celebrity-chef-hosted dinners and other special events.

Head over to the Niagara Falls Tourism website for more information and get ready for a one-of-a-kind experience.