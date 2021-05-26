Zac Efron is literally on fire for film shoot near Toronto (VIDEO)

Zac Efron is on fire! Production for the Firestarter remake has officially begun and it looks like it’s bringing the heat.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood star shared a short video of himself engulfed in flames for a new horror movie being filmed near Toronto.

The film is an adaptation of the 1984 sci-fi and horror movie, which is based on the Stephen King novel of the name name. It is being produced by Jason Blum, founder, and CEO of Blumhouse Productions known for horror favourites including Insidious, The Purge, and Paranormal Activity.

According to Deadline, the film is about a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is taken by a secret government agency that wants to gain control over her gift to use as a weapon.

Blumhouse Productions began filming on May 25 and production is expected to continue until July 21 in Toronto and Hamilton.