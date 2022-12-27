Huge snow tubing and winter festival north of Toronto is back next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Fire and Ice Festival in Bracebridge is coming back next month and is ready to celebrate winter.

The annual one-day festival is a carnival-style street party held downtown, and gets its name from combining performances and events revolving around fire and ice.

This includes fire dancers and fireworks for the “fire,” and ice skating and ice sculpture carvings for the “ice.”

The town also shuts down Manitoba Street and hauls in 50 truckloads of extra snow to create massive tubing lanes for attendees to slide down the hill.

On this year’s itinerary, the festival will include axe throwing, a rhythmic drum circle, outdoor bowling, a lumberjack show, and more.

There are also a myriad of indoor events to break up the cold, such as a pancake breakfast, cupcake decorating, and arts and crafts.

Fire and Ice returns this year on January 28 from 9 am until 6 pm. Admission is $10 for anyone over 13, $5 for ages six to 12, and free for children under five.