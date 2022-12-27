EventsNews

What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto for 2023

blogTO Editors
blogTO Editors
|
Dec 27 2022, 4:25 pm
What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto for 2023
Hayley Green/Daily Hive Toronto

What’s open and closed in Toronto on New Year’s Day 2023 is crucial information to know when finding your way around the city during the holiday. Similar to Christmas Day, it’s one of the few days of the year when most of the city is closed.

Here’s what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day in Toronto this year.

General

Closed

  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery

Open

summerhill market

Only select grocers will be open for shopping on January 1. (Hector Vasquez)

Food and Drink

Closed

  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on New Year’s Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO

Open

eaton centre

Toronto Eaton Centre will be open on New Year’s Day. (Fareen Karim)

Malls

Closed

  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • Yorkville Village

Open

outdoor skating

Skating rinks across the city will be open for some outdoor fun on January 1. (Hector Vasquez)

Attractions

Closed

  • Canada’s Wonderland
  • Gardiner Museum
  • Hockey Hall of Fame
  • MOCA

Open

blogTO EditorsblogTO Editors
+ Listed
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.