What's open and closed New Year's Day in Toronto for 2023

What’s open and closed in Toronto on New Year’s Day 2023 is crucial information to know when finding your way around the city during the holiday. Similar to Christmas Day, it’s one of the few days of the year when most of the city is closed.
Here’s what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day in Toronto this year.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
- The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule
- Select Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart locations
Food and Drink
Closed
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on New Year’s Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
- The Beer Store
- LCBO
Open
- Galleria Supermarket (7040 Yonge Street) — 7 am to midnight
- Galleria Supermarket (865 York Mills Road) — 7 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (558 Yonge Street) — 8 am to 10 pm
- Galleria Supermarket (352 Bloor Street West) — 8 am to 10 pm
- Rabba (various locations) — 24 hours
- The Food Depot (155 Dupont Street) — 24 hours
- The Kitchen Table (10 Queens Quay West) — 6 am to midnight
- The Kitchen Table (389 Spadina Road) — 7 am to midnight
- The Kitchen Table (705 King Street West) — 6 am to 2 am
- Summerhill Market (various locations) — 10 am to 6 pm
- Select restaurants will be open — call ahead to confirm
- Select indie bottle shops
- Select Tim Hortons and Starbucks locations
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Yorkville Village
Open
- CF Markville (5000 Highway 7 East) — 11 am to 6 pm
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre (220 Yonge Street) — noon to 7 pm
- Hillcrest Mall (9350 Yonge Street) — 11 am to 6 pm
- Pacific Mall (4300 Steeles Avenue East) — 11 am to 8 pm
- Promenade (1 Promenade Circle) — 11 am to 6 pm
- Square One Shopping Centre (100 City Centre Drive) — 11 am to 6 pm
- Toronto Premium Outlets (13850 Steeles Avenue W) — 9:30 am to 7 pm
- Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills Drive) — 10 am to 6 pm
Attractions
Closed
- Canada’s Wonderland
- Gardiner Museum
- Hockey Hall of Fame
- MOCA
Open
- Aga Khan Museum (77 Wynford Drive) — 10 am to 5:30 pm
- Art Gallery of Ontario (317 Dundas Street West) — 10:30 am to 4 pm
- Bata Shoe Museum (327 Bloor Street West) — noon to 5 pm
- CN Tower (301 Front Street West) — 9:30 a.m. to 9 pm
- Movie theatres
- Ontario Place (955 Lake Shore Boulevard West) — 6 am to 11 pm
- Ontario Science Centre (770 Don Mills Road) — 10 am to 5 pm
- Outdoor skating rinks like Nathan Phillips Square and The Bentway.
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada (288 Bremner Boulevard) — 9 am to 9 pm
- Royal Ontario Museum (100 Queens Park) — 10 am to 5:30 pm
- Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Road) — 9:30 am to 4:30 pm