Fire breaks out after explosion in Toronto subway station (VIDEO)
Toronto’s busiest subway station was shut down Tuesday morning amid reports of an explosion and an ensuing fire in a tunnel adjacent to the platform.
Just after 10 am on Tuesday, the TTC tweeted that service had been halted between St. Clair and College for reports of a fire, deploying shuttle buses between St. Clair and Bloor stations.
Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between St Clair and College while we respond to a report of a fire.
Shuttle buses have been ordered and will operate between St Clair and Bloor stations.
— TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) April 25, 2023
CityNews shared exclusive video captured from the station’s Line 1 platform, showing what reportedly began as an electrical fire raging just beyond the station platform.
All the while, commuters can be seen lining the platform edge, phones in hand, for a chance to record the chaos.
CityNews captured video of a fire on TTC Line 1 tracks at Bloor/Young station around 10am.
According to CTV, it was small and extinguished by Toronto fire.
Line 1 service is not running between St Clair and College (4 stops unserviced). Line 2 service is bypassing Bloor/Young pic.twitter.com/HB41gu5nxw
— Simon Hopkins (@Reporter_Simon) April 25, 2023
Emergency crews responded to the scene, and the fire has reportedly since been extinguished; however, there has been no update from the TTC on the resumption of train service on the busiest stretch of the Line 1 subway.