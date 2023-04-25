News

Fire breaks out after explosion in Toronto subway station (VIDEO)

Jack Landau
Jack Landau
|
Apr 25 2023, 4:31 pm
Fire breaks out after explosion in Toronto subway station (VIDEO)
CityNews

Toronto’s busiest subway station was shut down Tuesday morning amid reports of an explosion and an ensuing fire in a tunnel adjacent to the platform.

Just after 10 am on Tuesday, the TTC tweeted that service had been halted between St. Clair and College for reports of a fire, deploying shuttle buses between St. Clair and Bloor stations.

CityNews shared exclusive video captured from the station’s Line 1 platform, showing what reportedly began as an electrical fire raging just beyond the station platform.

All the while, commuters can be seen lining the platform edge, phones in hand, for a chance to record the chaos.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, and the fire has reportedly since been extinguished; however, there has been no update from the TTC on the resumption of train service on the busiest stretch of the Line 1 subway.

Jack LandauJack Landau
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.