Fans go ballistic in Maple Leaf Square after epic Toronto comeback (VIDEOS)

With a score of 4-1 after two periods, the outcome of Game 4 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning seemed set.

Maple Leafs fans in Tampa and back home in the streets of Toronto looked dejected as they watched their team struggle on the road on Monday night.

But the boys on the ice were not about to give up.

With more than 10 minutes in the third period, Tampa Bay looked like they were on their way to tying this series 2-2. Then, Auston Matthews lit a fire, scoring two goals in just 2:45 to cut Tampa’s lead down to one.

And just like that, we had a game again.

With less than four minutes in the third period, Morgan Rielly fired home the game-tying goal. Suddenly, all the momentum was on Toronto’s side.

As expected, Maple Leaf Square went absolutely bonkers. Hundreds of fans collectively lost their minds as the Leafs pushed the game to overtime.

SQUARE IS BUZZIN' pic.twitter.com/RXPAJHNNdv — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 25, 2023

THERE’S PASSION AND THEN THERE’S MAPLE LEAFS PASSION 😤🔷 pic.twitter.com/XDc5LqQ3Fk — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 25, 2023

The extra frame didn’t last very long. After outshooting the Lightning 6-1, Alex Kerfoot tipped home the game-winner just 4:14 into the period.

The moment blew the non-existent roof off the downtown area as the public square, which has a capacity of 5,000 people, erupted once more.

ABSOLUTE SCENES BACK HOME!! 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/RIZOGYcM4U — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 25, 2023

With the dramatic comeback completed, the Leafs now find themselves one game away from advancing to the second round. If they can do it, it will end a 19-year-long curse.

Toronto will have the chance to end the series at home in Game 5, set for this Thursday at 7 pm ET.

