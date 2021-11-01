Farm Boy to finally open its new Toronto store this week

Farm Boy will officially open the final Toronto location in its Ontario expansion this week.

On November 4, Farm Boy will be opening its new store at 744 Dupont Street.

The 23,225-square-foot location will feature a new grilling station, a salad and hot bar, along with its inventory of fresh produce, meat, and other Farm Boy private-label grocery items.

“We have received so much support from our Toronto customers over the years, and we are thrilled to share that we are opening a new location on Dupont Street,” said Jean-Louis Bellemare, President and General Manager, Farm Boy.

“Those visiting the new location can expect to see the same fresh market experience Torontonians have come to know and love – a wide variety of fresh and unique Farm Boy products, along with exceptional customer service.”

The new storefront is just minutes away from the 24-hour Sobeys location, dated to end operations this month.

Farm Boy will operate 42 locations in Ontario once its Dupont store opens to the public. It has one more store to open in Ottawa.