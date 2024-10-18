We all know Thanksgiving is a time for families, thankfulness, and (most importantly) food. But if your bird was left a little more whole than you would’ve liked, the dutiful task of gobbling up leftovers can be thankless!

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to jazz up your leftovers and stuff some personality back into them — especially with Farm Boy’s range of products.

Whether you’re trying to get some of the freshest produce on the market or innovative food products you won’t find anywhere else at excellent value, Farm Boy has been a welcome addition to tables across Ontario.

We spoke with chef and cooking expert Andrea Buckett about how Farm Boy products can help give your Thanksgiving leftovers new life.

Q: How can people upgrade their Thanksgiving leftovers with the help of Farm Boy?



A: Don’t think of them as “leftovers” per se, but as ingredients that could be used to inspire other recipes. A plate of leftovers is nice, but sometimes eating the same thing two days in a row isn’t very appealing.

Use leftover Farm Boy Turkey to top a pizza or poutine. Pop some cut-up leftover Farm Boy Smoked Ham into a quiche recipe for a totally different vibe than Thanksgiving dinner.

Q: What are some dishes that can be easily transformed after a Thanksgiving meal?

A: Roasted vegetables can be transformed easily into puréed soups. Think squash, carrots, and even mashed potatoes. The fact that they are already cooked means you have a head start on making an easy weeknight dinner like creamy squash soup.

Mashed potatoes can be added to a pot, whisk in some Farm Boy Chicken Stock until it reaches your desired consistency and heat through. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with grated cheese and green onions.

Leftover Farm Boy Stuffing can be packed into a waffle iron and cooked up as a delicious base for a poached egg!

Swirl leftover Farm Boy Cranberry Sauce into homemade muffins or use as a filling for a traditional crumble bar recipe.

Q: What are some easy tips, tricks, or recipes readers can use for their leftovers?



A: Don’t feel like you have to eat it straight away. Take advantage of your freezer. Leftover proteins like turkey, ham, or roast beef can be sliced, stored in individual or family portions, and saved for later. They will freeze for 3-6 months.

Once you want to use them, thaw in the fridge and use to make soups, sandwiches, wraps, or pot pies.

Q: If you had to give one single piece of advice on spicing up leftovers, what would it be?



A: Lean into different flavours. Use some Thai curry paste and coconut milk to whip up a soup that has a completely different flavour profile than Thanksgiving dinner. Season leftover vegetables with chili powder and cumin, stir in a can of Farm Boy Black Beans and make a pan of vegetarian enchiladas.

Q: What are some of your favourite Farm Boy products?

A: How long can this article be? Honestly, I find something new and exciting every time I go.

Some of the items I never leave the store without are a case of Farm Boy Sparking Water (pineapple is my favourite). I’m not even Keto, but Farm Boy Cinnamon Snack Clusters and the Farm Boy Keto Crackers are so darn good — the crackers especially with any Farm Boy Hummus.

Recently I’ve been grabbing the Farm Boy Blackened Chicken Bowl — especially when I want a break from cooking. Even though I cook for a living, the Farm Boy Gravy and Farm Boy Cranberry Sauce from the Chef’s Market can’t be beat!

You’ve heard it from the pro! Visit your local Farm Boy today and level up those Thanksgiving leftovers into something unexpected.