It’s not every day that you get a chance to be a part of one of the most iconic game shows of all time.

Family Feud Canada is offering you the chance to be a member of its live studio audience, filming in the heart of downtown Toronto.

The show, hosted by funnyman Gerry Dee, tapes every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at the CBC building located at 25 John Street.

Morning taping sessions go from 10:30 am until 3 pm, while afternoon sessions run from 2:15 to 6:30 pm. To attend a taping, you must be at least 16 or older.

Members of the audience are asked to wear “upscale attire” and only dark-coloured clothing with no logos. Comfortable footwear is also encouraged. More details can be found online here.

Family Feud Canada Tapings

Where: Canadian Broadcasting Centre, John Street Entrance — 25 John Street

When: Now until October 2022

Tickets: Free, available here