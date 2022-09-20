News

Survey says!: Score free tickets to "Family Feud Canada" tapings in Toronto

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Sep 20 2022, 4:09 pm
Survey says!: Score free tickets to "Family Feud Canada" tapings in Toronto
Eventbrite

It’s not every day that you get a chance to be a part of one of the most iconic game shows of all time. 

Family Feud Canada is offering you the chance to be a member of its live studio audience, filming in the heart of downtown Toronto.

The show, hosted by funnyman Gerry Dee, tapes every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at the CBC building located at 25 John Street. 

Morning taping sessions go from 10:30 am until 3 pm, while afternoon sessions run from 2:15 to 6:30 pm. To attend a taping, you must be at least 16 or older. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud Canada (@familyfeudcanada)

Members of the audience are asked to wear “upscale attire” and only dark-coloured clothing with no logos. Comfortable footwear is also encouraged. More details can be found online here

Family Feud Canada Tapings

Where: Canadian Broadcasting Centre, John Street Entrance — 25 John Street
When: Now until October 2022
Tickets: Free, available here

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected]dailyhive.com View Rules
Itai BuenahoraItai Buenahora
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.