Fall Beerfest TO to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Fall BeerFest TO takes place in September at Exhibition Place, and the event will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The outdoor, limited capacity celebration of beer will feature local and international breweries and food options from Toronto restaurants.

The September 24 and 25 event will take place at the Bandshell Park and include a live music portion.

Proof of vaccine is mandatory, along with masks.

“All guests MUST provide proof of Covid-19 double vaccination in order to attend the event. Visit the Ontario COVID-19 Vaccination and download a pdf of both receipts and ensure you have access to a digital record accessible on your phone upon arrival,” states the event website.

“Masks are mandatory and must be worn at all times (unless consuming food or drinking). Masks must be worn when interacting with festival staff. The Covid Compliance Team, Security and Exhibitors will be enforcing these measures. No mask. No service.”

The event also states that ticket holders will be required to pass a brief symptoms assessment and a temperature check.

Once in, the spot will be “a beer lovers paradise with endless options to quench your thirst.”

On September 24, the event will kick off at 4 pm and run until 11 pm. On the 25, it opens at 1 pm and runs until 8 pm.

Tickets are available now and start at $90.43.

Where: Bandshell Park, Exhibition Place

When: September 24 and 24

Tickets: Available online and start at $90.43.