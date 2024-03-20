There's a new F1 exhibition coming soon to Toronto

While F1 fans in Toronto might have to travel out of town to check out the sport in action, they’ll have the opportunity to check out a new exhibition coming through the city.

Announced today as part of a partnership with TSN, Formula 1 will run an all-ages exhibition starting May 3 until early summer.

The experience will be held at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto at 1 Yonge Street, the former Toronto Star office building.

Pre-sale tickets for The Exhibition Toronto go on sale next week, March 26 at 10 am ET.

Interested fans can register here to have the first shot at snagging tickets. Meanwhile, general sale tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 28 at 10 am ET.

Tickets start at $41.99 each, with a reduced price for children between the ages of 3 and 15, seniors and groups of 10 or more.

The event organizers state that the exhibition “combines the very best interactive and immersive technologies, never-been-seen interviews, historic race cars, artifacts and large-scale installations.”

The organizers recommend “1.5 hours for the full exhibition experience,” with specific start times selected for each ticket at the time of purchase.

More information can be found on the exhibition’s official website.