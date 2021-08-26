Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Toronto on Thursday afternoon, following an initial watch issued earlier.

According to the Environment Canada, their meteorologists are tracking “a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts and heavy rain.”

They warn of torrential rainfall with localized flooding and nickel-sized hail.

The warning states that locations impacted include Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Woodbridge, North York, Kleinburg, Highway 401 at Highway 400, Maple, Downsview, Concord, Thornhill, Highway 401 at Highway 404, Unionville, Mount Joy and Malvern.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” states the warning.

The afternoon warning is in addition to Toronto’s heat warning, issued this morning.

Thursday’s high is expected to reach 31°C, but with the humidex it will feel like 41°C.

Environment Canada’s weather outlook for Friday includes sun and clouds, before showers on Friday evening that will last into Saturday morning.