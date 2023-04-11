You can now fly direct to Dubai from Toronto every day of the week

Direct flights from Toronto to Dubai are launching this month, and you’ll soon be able to catch a flight any day of the week on one of the world’s best carriers right out of Pearson International Airport.

Emirates announced in a press release that it will be starting daily flights from Toronto to Dubai on April 20, 2023, offering over 6,800 seats per week to accommodate increased demand.

Toronto, get ready! Our flights will be going daily from April 20.🍁https://t.co/v3s1HZJqBt pic.twitter.com/nYHxPBEJDX — Emirates (@emirates) April 7, 2023

The increase in capacity by nearly 40% is a result of an expanded air transport agreement between the UAE and Canada.

“Although the double-decker A380 aircraft has been operating the route since 2009, demand arising from leisure and corporate travellers, diaspora and students has consistently outstripped the allocated capacity,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ CEO.

“This enhanced agreement represents a turning point for us in our strategy to serve our customers better, by offering more choice and flexibility, and meet pent up demand across our growing network.”

The air service agreement is also expected to boost economic opportunities, tourism, and trade for both nations.

Emirates activated a codeshare partnership with Air Canada last year, which allowed customers to access seamless connectivity when flying to domestic points within Canada via Toronto.

Air Canada tweeted its support of Emirates’ increased flight schedules last week, highlighting its mutual benefits to both countries.

We support this announced expansion as the UAE is an important market. Given our partnership with @emirates, this will open new opportunities to increase connectivity between our two countries and beyond #Dubai. https://t.co/ltlUCpn5ax — Air Canada (@AirCanada) April 5, 2023

The route connecting Toronto and Dubai is popular with travellers heading to or from India, UAE, Bangladesh, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka.

Emirates’ signature double-decker A380 plane can accommodate a remarkable 491 passengers per flight across its economy, business, and first-class seats.

The consistently top-ranking airline, which boasts shower spas and lounge bar access for its First Class passengers, doesn’t come cheap; for the April 20 to 27 period, a roundtrip economy ticket between Toronto and Dubai will run you between CND$1655 and CND$2800.