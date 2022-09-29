Elton John purchases luxurious Toronto penthouse (PHOTOS)

Sir Elton John has found himself a new home and it comes in the form of a luxurious penthouse condo in Toronto’s downtown core.

During a sit-down interview with the Globe and Mail after his final show in Toronto, the singer revealed the King Toronto complex – known as “The Treehouse” – will be his new (and sixth) home with husband and Toronto native David Furnish.

Danish architect Bjarke Ingels is the mastermind behind the project that resembles “stacked boxes of light.” The Treehouse got its name due to the fact that an actual tree grows inside the modernist two-storey luxury complex.

The property includes four terraces and a wealth of space to house the art that John and Furnish have collected over the years.

When asked about why he bought a home in Toronto, John said, “the main reason I’m coming off the road is to spend more time with my family. David’s brothers and their wives and children are here. We spend a lot of the summer in Canada.”

“In England, we live in Windsor, so the boys find Toronto dynamic,” Furnish added.

According to Westbank, the property developer, the penthouse is described as “living on a mountaintop.” It features an integration of nature, foliage, outdoor terraces, meaningful sustainability, and panoramic views of one of the world’s most beautiful cities.

The lavish penthouse boasts 2,602 square feet of interior space, and 597 square feet of terrace space, with a futuristic design by Euro Saarinen.

For Torontonians looking to make John their neighbour, properties within the building start at $1.3 million and the complex is due for completion by the fall of 2023.