Planning some home renovations?

With the rising cost of living, many of us are looking to spruce up our homes on a budget. While some might tackle projects themselves, when it comes to electrical work, cutting corners is a big no-no!

It goes without saying that poor electrical work can have serious consequences. So, make sure you’re protecting your home, family, and future by hiring a Licensed Electrical Contractor (LEC).

Did you know that unlicensed electrical work has been found to have four times (4x) more safety issues? Yikes.

Sure, you might know someone who can do the job cheaply; maybe they’ve even been recommended by family or friends. But consider the real cost if something goes wrong — it’s always better to be safe than sorry!

Only Licensed Electrical Contractors (LEC) can legally be hired to do electrical work in your home in Ontario. These qualified and trained individuals ensure everything complies with the Ontario Electrical Safety Code and will file permits with the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) for you.

Here’s how to make sure you’re hiring a legit LEC and getting the safe electrical work you need to keep the lights on.

Verify their ESA licence

The first step is to confirm your worker is an LEC by verifying their ECRA/ESA licence number. This number is something that should be listed on their advertisements, work vehicles, business cards, and estimates.

If you don’t see a licence number in any of these places or the worker you’ve hired is hesitating to show it when you ask for it, this is a huge red flag.

Always be sure to look them up on ESA’s Find a Contractor tool, and if you can’t find them, they aren’t licensed!

Apply for an electrical permit

Always ask your LEC to file a permit with the ESA. An electrical permit is separate from a building permit and is crucial to ensuring your safety. Without it, there’s no assurance that the work done in your home isn’t hazardous for you and your family.

And remember: if your worker asks you to get the ESA permit yourself or says you don’t need one, they are likely not legit. Red flag!

If you’re not afraid of a little DIY, you can do the work yourself. Just remember that electrical work can be incredibly complex and dangerous, and almost all electrical work requires an ESA permit — whether you do the work yourself or hire an LEC.

Confirm the work

Once the job is done, ask for a Certificate of Acceptance to prove your electrical work meets the Ontario Electrical Safety Code.

This is an important document for both insurance and resale purposes, plus your peace of mind.

For more tips and to ensure you’re hiring the best, click here.