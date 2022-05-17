Toronto is about to get more on-street EV charging stations

Toronto streets are about to get more electric vehicle charging stations in an effort to make owning an electric vehicle more accessible.

Toronto Hydro and the City of Toronto will provide 32 new EV chargers by the end of 2022, according to a press release. The goal is to give people accessible charging spaces, even if they don’t have a driveway of their own.

The charging stations will be installed on 17 streets with on-street permit parking where there aren’t driveways or nearby lots for residents to charge up.

A recent pilot project saw the installation of 17 EV charging stations across Toronto and found that charger use has increased exponentially since 2020. In addition, the City requires new buildings to have EV charging stations.

The City plans to install the new EV chargers on streets with enough capacity to accommodate them so as not to disrupt residents’ and pedestrians’ lives.

Here’s where the new EV charging stations will be installed: