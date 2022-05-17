NewsCity Hall

Toronto is about to get more on-street EV charging stations

Brooke Taylor
|
May 17 2022, 4:24 pm
Sopotnicki/Shutterstock

Toronto streets are about to get more electric vehicle charging stations in an effort to make owning an electric vehicle more accessible.

Toronto Hydro and the City of Toronto will provide 32 new EV chargers by the end of 2022, according to a press release. The goal is to give people accessible charging spaces, even if they don’t have a driveway of their own.

The charging stations will be installed on 17 streets with on-street permit parking where there aren’t driveways or nearby lots for residents to charge up.

A recent pilot project saw the installation of 17 EV charging stations across Toronto and found that charger use has increased exponentially since 2020. In addition, the City requires new buildings to have EV charging stations.

The City plans to install the new EV chargers on streets with enough capacity to accommodate them so as not to disrupt residents’ and pedestrians’ lives.

Here’s where the new EV charging stations will be installed:

  1. 535 Runnymede Road
  2. 64 Annette Street
  3. 115 High Park Avenue
  4. 685 Dovercourt Road
  5. 705 Shaw Street
  6. 41 Inglewood Drive
  7. 39 Cuthbert Cresent
  8. 580 Christie Street
  9. 186 Carlton Street
  10. 188 Carlton Street
  11. 453 Jones Avenue
  12. 503 Jones Avenue
  13. 132 Chatham Avenue
  14. 258 Riverdale Avenue
  15. 31 Roseheath Avenue
  16. 543 Strathmore Boulevard
  17. 1856 Queen Street East
