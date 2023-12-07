We tried the sizzling menu at Edo Japan’s new Toronto locations

Having served up Japanese-inspired teppanyaki-style meals to a growing number of Canadians, we got a sneak peek behind Edo Japan’s signature crave-able menu now available in Toronto and across the GTA.

Soon to have 200 locations across Canada, Edo has quickly become a favourite for those seeking delicious, customizable meals — with new locations in Kitchen Hub Castlefield, Vaughan (both Vellore Village and Vaughan Mills), Aurora, Mississauga, Newmarket, and Ajax.

Famous for its signature teriyaki sauce, Edo’s succulent meals hit over 11 million mouths annually. After having a taste ourselves, we can easily see why.

From its humble beginnings in Western Canada, Edo Japan has built its reputation by blending high-quality, fresh ingredients with Japanese-inspired cooking techniques. Popular hits on the menu are definitely the Sukiyaki Beef and Teriyaki Chicken, which are seared over a 450-degree teppan grill!

While known for its highly customizable, made-to-order meals and bento boxes, Edo’s menu includes a wide range of freshly prepared sushi, rich ramen soups, and indulgent bubble teas. Honestly, there’s nothing like finishing off a savoury Sukiyaki Beef meal with a Brown Sugar Boba.

You can also get a taste of Edo every day with their Daily Value Deals, featuring different menu items at a special price every day of the week.

For those who can’t get enough of Edo’s signature taste, you can purchase a bottle of its ​​time-honoured teriyaki sauce to use in your own at-home cooking, or have on hand for meals delivered right to your door — which is for sure a welcome addition to my pantry.

“We’re proud and humbled by the overwhelming response from customers as we look to rapidly expand in the GTA and across Canada,” says Terry Foster, Edo Japan vice president of operations and franchising. “We have built our name on serving freshly prepared and delicious food that truly satisfies. Thanks to our growing and dedicated franchise network, we are delivering on that promise every day.”

If you’re planning on being a repeat customer (which, I definitely will be), you can also sign up for an Edo Cash™ rewards account* so you can start earning rewards on orders placed both in-store and on the Edo Japan website.

Ready to taste what makes this restaurant so hot? Head over to one of Edo Japan’s GTA locations now.