Vancouver-based apparel brand DUER hosting Toronto pop-up with free giveaways

Opening Saturday, April 1, Vancouver-based apparel brand DUER is opening a brand-new pop-up location at Toronto’s Square One Shopping Centre.

Known for their incredibly comfortable, high-stretch performance denim and lifestyle apparel, this new location will be the first of five new stores planned for this year — including a downtown Toronto location this spring.

Currently operating one location on Queen Street West, DUER uses low-synthetic, plant-based fibres for most of their clothing — with 95% of fibres used being plant-based or recycled.

The pop-up will feature the brand’s entire collection of comfort-driven pants, tops, jumpsuits, and outerwear. They will also be showcasing adventure and landscape photography in-store, which will help you get a sense of the environment the clothing is designed for, and the brand’s preference for plant-based fibres over synthetics.

To celebrate the grand opening of this new pop-up, DUER will be offering free pants to the first 30 customers that visit the store before noon each day throughout the weekend. They’ll also be holding several giveaways from local shops and partners, and have live DJ sets from 1 pm to 5 pm.

So mark your calendars for this Saturday and go check out the new DUER pop-up — located on Square One Shopping Centre’s second level between Vans and La Vie en Rose.

When: Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 2

Where: Square One Shopping Centre — 100 City Centre Dr., Mississauga