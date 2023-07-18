Toronto store that's been around for almost 100 years is closing over vandalism

An independent retailer that has been serving Toronto since 1934 has announced that it’s planning on shutting its doors for good, but not because of a drastic rent hike, forthcoming condo development, or any of the other reasons that are unfortunately pretty common in the city.

Owners of Dudley’s Hardware Paint & Decor should be preparing to celebrate their 90th year as a staple of the Church-Wellesley neighbourhood — and one of the top hardware stores in TO — next year, but instead, they are planning their shop’s closing because of repeated incidents of vandalism.

“Due to the complacency of this neighbourhood to allow this ‘nonsense’ to continue in Barbara Hall Park and on the steps of the 519 every day, the fate of Dudley’s has unfortunately been sealed. This will be our last year,” the business’s owner-operator wrote in a post to a community Facebook group on Tuesday morning.

“We cannot continue being targeted by these protected ‘community members.’ I’ve been vocal for the last 15 years about the issues affecting the neighbourhood and they’ve landed on deaf ears.”

While management was unable to respond to request for comment in time for publication, locals and customers are noting an uptick in crime in the area in online conversations about the store’s closure, blaming it on “a violent minority of homeless/drug users” that “continue to remain unchecked for years, repeatedly breaking windows and attacking citizens.”

Many have also mentioned disagreements that Dudley’s owners may have with The 519, a neighbouring community centre that was mentioned in their Facebook post and that some are calling “a drug den at night.”

“Dudley’s has been in a fight with the community centre next door for years because of their programs that have arguably attracted a certain element to the neighbourhood that is connected with frequent break-ins and vandalism. It got a lot worse during the pandemic, and Dudley’s has been very outspoken about the problems they’ve been facing,” one person stated on Reddit.

“The park next door to the community centre has a lot of drug dealing and drug users and that’s why they’re leaving,” another said in the same thread.

Still others are sharing their own personal experiences with, and worries about, criminality and a lack of security on that portion of Church Street, claiming that they feel local politicians and authorities have adequately stepped up in response.

The overwhelming reaction is also one of mourning, with many saying that Dudley’s has been their go-to retailer for any and all home products over the years with its great selection and friendly, knowledgeable staff.

You might also like: Canada's inflation rate has dropped but food remains alarmingly expensive

Canadian gym-goer shares heartwarming story from women's-only fitness area

Unexpected interest rate hikes put a damper on Canada's home sales forecast

Some are suggesting the team move to a new location, launch a GoFundMe to pay for repairs and additional security measures, and even staging a protest (which they would participate in) to draw attention to what many are calling ongoing and unignorable problems in the area.

The topic is, of course, extremely delicate, with many varying opinions about how the city should properly address the homelessness crisis, opioid epidemic, crime and more while still balancing all citizens’ right to utilize (and feel safe in) public spaces like Barbara Hall Park and Allan Gardens, the latter of which has become an especially hot button subject lately.

What people do seem to agree on is the fact that leaders need to do more than they are currently doing now to address these concerns.