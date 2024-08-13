Ontario is said to be home to the angriest drivers in the country, and Toronto’s jam-packed streets are often the epicentre of the province’s most intense road rage run-ins, like one incident that was caught on camera over the weekend.

A clip taken by a shocked bystander and shared all over social media in recent days shows an altercation that is hard to believe didn’t end in worse injury, with a man nearly run down by a driver that he was trying to force to stay on the scene of an accident.

“Smaller guy was trying to prevent this car from leaving a possible fender bender,” the original poster wrote Saturday in the TorontoDriving subreddit, where the footage racked up thousands of upvotes and around 1k comments before being reposted elsewhere.

“I only started recording because i was so convinced the car was going to run him over.”

In the video, it does seem like the one driver — who had gotten out of his vehicle to confront the other — is about to get hit as he tries to block the second motorist from leaving.

He can be seen pushing against the front of the silver sedan and yelling, “You’re not going anywhere,” as it moves towards him in bursts, with the individual behind the wheel eventually nosing him off to the side as they make their getaway.

In response, the man on foot proceeds to reach into the car’s window and exchange blows with the other driver in the middle of the intersection as people look on nervously. He eventually flees when his adversary finally emerges from his own vehicle, yelling, “Let’s go, b**ch, let’s go!”

With the aggrieved driver at a safe distance, the owner of the silver sedan then gets back in seat, preparing to drive away — only for his challenger to sprint back up to the vehicle and attack it with his shoe.

The nearly minute-long recording ends with onlookers giggling as the (perhaps justifiably) scrappy resident continues to chase the offending car out of the intersection.

The poster notes that the authorities were eventually called to the scene at St. Clair Avenue W and Old Weston Road and took the statement of the one driver who remained there.

The Toronto Police Service also confirmed to blogTO that officers responded to a collision at the corner around 6:20 pm Friday, adding only that the investigation into what went down “is ongoing.”