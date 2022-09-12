Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

5 downtown Toronto condos for sale under $500K (PHOTOS)

Sep 12 2022, 7:42 pm
20 Bruyeres Mews Unit 1102/ Re/Max Realtron Realty

The average cost of a condo in Toronto may be upwards of $711,000, but that doesn’t mean cheaper options don’t exist.

Real estate agency Strata has rounded up five condos currently for sale in the downtown core that are priced under $500,000.

From Fort York to the Entertainment District, Cabbagetown to Queen West, each condo is move-in ready and several even come with parking. Check them out below.

20 Bruyeres Mews, Unit 1102 | $498,000

Re/Max Realtron Realty

Re/Max Realtron Realty

Re/Max Realtron Realty

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 504 square feet
  • No parking

This bright and sunny condo features an open-concept layout, granite countertops, and dark laminate flooring. The large balcony offers unobstructed westward views and there’s a walk-in closet in the bedroom.

28 Wellesley Street East, Unit 211 | $499,900

Strata

Strata

Strata

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 390 square feet
  • No parking

Located in the Vox Condos, this light-filled studio is conveniently located next to Wellesley Subway Station. The unit features modern finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a large terrace, and building amenities include a gym, games room, and media room.

78 St Patrick Street, Unit 100 | $499,900

Sage Real Estate Limited

Sage Real Estate Limited

Sage Real Estate Limited

  • One bedroom + den
  • One bathroom
  • 1,000 square feet
  • No parking

This spacious loft has a functional, open-concept layout and a private outdoor terrace. Located in the Village by the Grange, it’s just steps from the restaurants, bars, and shops of Queen Street West.

36 Blue Jays Way, Unit 525 | $499,900

Century 21 Leading Edge Realty

Century 21 Leading Edge Realty

Century 21 Leading Edge Realty

  • One bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 500 to 599 square feet
  • One parking space

Floor-to-ceiling windows flood this one-bedroom condo with light while offering sweeping views of the city. Located within The Soho Metropolitan Condos, the unit enjoys access to the adjoining hotel’s facilities, including a spa, fitness centre, and indoor pool.

251 Jarvis Street, Unit 1404 | $499,900

HomeLife/Miracle Realty

HomeLife/Miracle Realty

HomeLife/Miracle Realty

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 335 square feet
  • No parking

This Cabbagetown condo features a modern kitchen, ample storage, and a north-facing balcony with stunning views of the city. Building amenities include a rooftop lounge, swimming pool, gym, and sauna.

