5 downtown Toronto condos for sale under $500K (PHOTOS)

The average cost of a condo in Toronto may be upwards of $711,000, but that doesn’t mean cheaper options don’t exist.

Real estate agency Strata has rounded up five condos currently for sale in the downtown core that are priced under $500,000.

From Fort York to the Entertainment District, Cabbagetown to Queen West, each condo is move-in ready and several even come with parking. Check them out below.

One bedroom

One bathroom

504 square feet

No parking

This bright and sunny condo features an open-concept layout, granite countertops, and dark laminate flooring. The large balcony offers unobstructed westward views and there’s a walk-in closet in the bedroom.

Studio

One bathroom

390 square feet

No parking

Located in the Vox Condos, this light-filled studio is conveniently located next to Wellesley Subway Station. The unit features modern finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a large terrace, and building amenities include a gym, games room, and media room.

One bedroom + den

One bathroom

1,000 square feet

No parking

This spacious loft has a functional, open-concept layout and a private outdoor terrace. Located in the Village by the Grange, it’s just steps from the restaurants, bars, and shops of Queen Street West.

One bedroom

One bathroom

500 to 599 square feet

One parking space

Floor-to-ceiling windows flood this one-bedroom condo with light while offering sweeping views of the city. Located within The Soho Metropolitan Condos, the unit enjoys access to the adjoining hotel’s facilities, including a spa, fitness centre, and indoor pool.

Studio

One bathroom

335 square feet

No parking

This Cabbagetown condo features a modern kitchen, ample storage, and a north-facing balcony with stunning views of the city. Building amenities include a rooftop lounge, swimming pool, gym, and sauna.