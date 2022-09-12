5 downtown Toronto condos for sale under $500K (PHOTOS)
The average cost of a condo in Toronto may be upwards of $711,000, but that doesn’t mean cheaper options don’t exist.
Real estate agency Strata has rounded up five condos currently for sale in the downtown core that are priced under $500,000.
From Fort York to the Entertainment District, Cabbagetown to Queen West, each condo is move-in ready and several even come with parking. Check them out below.
20 Bruyeres Mews, Unit 1102 | $498,000
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 504 square feet
- No parking
This bright and sunny condo features an open-concept layout, granite countertops, and dark laminate flooring. The large balcony offers unobstructed westward views and there’s a walk-in closet in the bedroom.
28 Wellesley Street East, Unit 211 | $499,900
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 390 square feet
- No parking
Located in the Vox Condos, this light-filled studio is conveniently located next to Wellesley Subway Station. The unit features modern finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a large terrace, and building amenities include a gym, games room, and media room.
78 St Patrick Street, Unit 100 | $499,900
- One bedroom + den
- One bathroom
- 1,000 square feet
- No parking
This spacious loft has a functional, open-concept layout and a private outdoor terrace. Located in the Village by the Grange, it’s just steps from the restaurants, bars, and shops of Queen Street West.
36 Blue Jays Way, Unit 525 | $499,900
- One bedroom
- One bathroom
- 500 to 599 square feet
- One parking space
Floor-to-ceiling windows flood this one-bedroom condo with light while offering sweeping views of the city. Located within The Soho Metropolitan Condos, the unit enjoys access to the adjoining hotel’s facilities, including a spa, fitness centre, and indoor pool.
251 Jarvis Street, Unit 1404 | $499,900
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 335 square feet
- No parking
This Cabbagetown condo features a modern kitchen, ample storage, and a north-facing balcony with stunning views of the city. Building amenities include a rooftop lounge, swimming pool, gym, and sauna.