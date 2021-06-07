No-shows prompt Downsview COVID-19 vaccine clinic to invite walk-ins for second doses

Editor’s note: The clinic closed the line around 5 pm Monday after assigning all doses.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Toronto began offering walk-in shots for first and second doses because a significant number of people failed to show up to their appointment.

The clinic at Downsview Arena, operated by Humber River Hospital, tweeted Monday afternoon that anyone who lives or works in Toronto was welcome to get a shot.

First doses were given to anyone who lives or works in an M postal code. Second doses were given to those who received an mRNA first dose 28 days ago or an AstraZeneca first dose 12 weeks ago.

The clinic offered the Moderna shot Monday.

2/2 2️⃣nd dose

– Anyone who got their 1st dose in any M postal code more than 28 days ago

– Anyone who got AZ as a 1st dose in any M postal code, 12+ weeks ago@VaxHuntersCan 📢 — Humber River Hospital (@HRHospital) June 7, 2021

The invitation to get an unscheduled shot was only valid for Monday, June 7. Staff began going up and down the line giving out stickers to people to signal there was a dose waiting for them. Around 5 pm staff assigned all the remaining doses and closed the line.

Interested recipients can follow Humber River Hospital and Vaccine Hunters Canada on Twitter for more updates later this week.

Only seniors, Indigenous adults, health workers, and people with certain health conditions can book a second dose at Toronto’s City-run mass immunization clinics right now.

Officials are encouraging Toronto residents to get both doses as soon as they’re eligible to combat a concerning rise in Delta variant cases.