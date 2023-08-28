Ontario's most famous pumpkin patch opens for the season next month

As temperatures begin to cool off and summer slowly transitions into fall, you might be eagerly awaiting the moment you can swap out your lemonades for pumpkin spice lattes and shorts for cozy sweaters.

Autumn also means the return of one of Ontario’s greatest annual traditions — pumpkin picking at Downey’s as part of its famous Pumpkinfest.

Pumpkins will begin filling up the farm’s lawn in large quantities starting the week of September 18, with a massive patch expected by the end of September.

Apart from picking out your own pumpkins, weekends at the festival will include live entertainment, wagon rides, dog shows, and a pedal cart track.

You might also like: Toronto Air Show schedule and times for 2023

Starbucks has a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal happening across Canada this week

Here are the $2.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in September

During your visit, you can also explore the farm’s enormous eight-acre corn maze, which will be open from September 1 to October 31.

For an additional charge, you can purchase the farm’s fresh kettle corn, pies, and hot dogs for an afternoon treat, or browse their market for jams and produce.

Pumpkinfest play area tickets are currently available online, and no tickets are available on-site. Weekday tickets are priced at $17.99 plus tax per person, and weekend tickets are priced at $23.99 plus tax per person.

Pumpkinfest takes place at Downey’s Farm in Caledon, located at 13682 Heart Lake Road from September 23 to October 31.