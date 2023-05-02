Doug Ford just made another Tim Hortons commercial and people have thoughts (VIDEO)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford just released another strange advertisement for Tim Hortons, and his continued promotion of the ubiquitous coffee and donut chain has the internet cracking jokes at his expense yet again.

The premier posted a video to social media on Monday promoting the brand’s annual Smile Cookie promotion, which brings the tally to at least four provincially-funded ads for a brand that raked in US$1.59 billion in revenue during just the first quarter of 2023.

It’s that time of year again! Support your local charities and organizations by picking up a @TimHortons #SmileCookie. 100% of the proceeds help support local charities in your community. Get yours until May 7. pic.twitter.com/SiRv2hfWvJ — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 1, 2023

“Friends, it’s that time of year again. This week from May 1 to the 7, head over to your local Tim Hortons, pick up a smile cookie,” says Ford, continuing to say that “100% of the proceeds goes to local charities and organizations.”

“So now is the time to enjoy a tasty treat and support some good causes. My favourite treat, a Timmies cookie,” says Ford.

Ford has previously plugged Tim Hortons’ “real egg” sandwiches in 2021, and created a similar video promoting smile cookies later that year. Just last month, Ford toured a Tim Hortons following an ice storm that affected parts of the province, where he even got to make one of his beloved egg sandwiches.

Congrats! Fifty eight months in a row has got to be some sort of record. pic.twitter.com/PziyLP62Z5 — Jenny Lee Shee (@jennyleeshee) May 2, 2023

While proceeds for the cookies indeed go to charity, the cookies can be viewed as a loss leader, offering the product at a revenue loss which is offset through increased traffic.

It would be amazing if you could just do your job instead of constantly advertising for Tims. Your as corrupt leader. #FordfailedOntario — Scott (@downhomeflorida) May 2, 2023

Commenters are calling out the premier for his constant support of a corporation, including one who suggested Tim Hortons and other coffee chains are major contributors to the public litter problem.

Doug – I’m guessing you are tight with Tim Hortons Corporate. Can you do something with them about the INSANE amount of TH coffee cups and litter the blights this province. Thank you! — Steve Fleck (@stevefleck) May 1, 2023

Others say that Tim Hortons should just officially add Doug to the payroll at this point.

Hey @TimHortons can you just pay him? At this point he’s practically an employee. — Ashley Fox RPN (@AshleyFoxRPN) May 1, 2023

Ford’s affinity for Tim Hortons is no secret after years of being the unofficial brand mascot, a role he enthusiastically leans into with frequent appearances eating, preparing, and otherwise endorsing their products.