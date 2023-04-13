News

Doug Ford says Science Centre is moving to Ontario Place and people are freaking out

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Apr 13 2023, 5:37 pm
Doug Ford says Science Centre is moving to Ontario Place and people are freaking out
Premier of Ontario Photography/Flickr

Premier Doug Ford has just announced his support for the idea of moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place; however, not everyone seems to be in favour of the proposal.

During an unrelated announcement in Kitchener on Thursday morning, Ford stated that he was in favour of the proposal and confirmed that an announcement would be coming soon.

“That came on the table, probably a year ago,” he said. “I personally think it’s a great idea. If I told you now, my minister of infrastructure would shoot me on the spot. Stay tuned to next week.”

Although former city councillor and mayoral candidate Ana Bailão has also expressed that she supports relocating the Science Centre to the provincially owned waterfront space, many concerned residents were alarmed by the news.

“I am pleased to hear that Premier Ford and I agree on this proposal–and that the province has been working on this for some time. I look forward to seeing the full details of their announcement next week,” she said.

If elected as mayor, Bailão announced that she would approve building 5,000 new homes, including 1,500 affordable homes, on the city-owned land where the Science Centre’s parking lot is located as well as on the land outside of the ravine.

Despite support from the two politicians, several Toronto residents raised concerns regarding the proposal on social media.

One person suggested that the Science Centre’s location is ideal and works in harmony with the neighbouring ravine.

Another resident suggested that spreading out attractions around Toronto makes more sense instead of situating it so close to an already popular destination.

One Twitter user noted that the Science Centre greatly benefits the Flemingdon Park and Don Mills neighbourhoods.

Ontario Place is already embroiled in a fierce and controversial redevelopment proposal, which is currently being reviewed by the city.

The plan —which has faced resistance from community organization Ontario Place for All (OP4) — involves Austria-based company Therme and aims to build a 65,000-square-metre private spa at Ontario Place.

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
