Doug Ford says Science Centre is moving to Ontario Place and people are freaking out

Premier Doug Ford has just announced his support for the idea of moving the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place; however, not everyone seems to be in favour of the proposal.

During an unrelated announcement in Kitchener on Thursday morning, Ford stated that he was in favour of the proposal and confirmed that an announcement would be coming soon.

“That came on the table, probably a year ago,” he said. “I personally think it’s a great idea. If I told you now, my minister of infrastructure would shoot me on the spot. Stay tuned to next week.”

Although former city councillor and mayoral candidate Ana Bailão has also expressed that she supports relocating the Science Centre to the provincially owned waterfront space, many concerned residents were alarmed by the news.

Bad idea! The Science Centre is fine where it is! It was built into the valley and ravine for a reason. It integrates is existence to nature! It’s a calming place and still very accessible. — SopwithCamelFlyer 🇨🇦 (@TomRWells) April 13, 2023

“I am pleased to hear that Premier Ford and I agree on this proposal–and that the province has been working on this for some time. I look forward to seeing the full details of their announcement next week,” she said.

I still don’t understand this proposal, how it benefits Flemindon Park, or how it benefits Ontario Place. Why can’t Toronto have the Science Centre *and* Ontario Place? Why are we pitting communities against one another instead of making the city better for everyone? — Craig Saunders (@CraigSaunders) April 13, 2023

If elected as mayor, Bailão announced that she would approve building 5,000 new homes, including 1,500 affordable homes, on the city-owned land where the Science Centre’s parking lot is located as well as on the land outside of the ravine.

Despite support from the two politicians, several Toronto residents raised concerns regarding the proposal on social media.

#ONpoli #TOpoli So, let me get this straight: Doug Ford has been planning to demolish the Science Centre for a year, and STILL went ahead with the Ontario Line plans to the Science Centre??? This is the most wasteful spending in Ontario’s history. — TDot Resident (@TDotResident) April 13, 2023

One person suggested that the Science Centre’s location is ideal and works in harmony with the neighbouring ravine.

Omg what a terrible idea. The science centre was purposely situated to take advantage of the ravine system, bringing nature inside. Plus, the building is such a beautiful example of brutalist architecture that it would be heartbreaking to lose it. Who asked for this?? — Siobhan Alexander💚🤍💜 (@palladianblue) April 13, 2023

Another resident suggested that spreading out attractions around Toronto makes more sense instead of situating it so close to an already popular destination.

Not a fan of this idea at all. Having a variety of attractions around the city makes Toronto a better and more interesting place. We should be able to have the Science Centre where it is and something else amazing for the general public to better enjoy the waterfront. — Ms. Steve (@familyzootoo) April 13, 2023

One Twitter user noted that the Science Centre greatly benefits the Flemingdon Park and Don Mills neighbourhoods.

No no no no……. Not a good idea. Ontario Science Centre needs to stay where it is. Lots of opp. for development. @OntScienceCtr is such a benefit to the entire #FlemingdonPark, #DonMills area. We are about to get the Crosstown & Ontario Line. Why do this? #OntarioScienceCentre — Manny James (@iammannyj) April 13, 2023

Ontario Place is already embroiled in a fierce and controversial redevelopment proposal, which is currently being reviewed by the city.

The plan —which has faced resistance from community organization Ontario Place for All (OP4) — involves Austria-based company Therme and aims to build a 65,000-square-metre private spa at Ontario Place.