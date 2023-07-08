The Toronto Blue Jays weren’t at their best on Saturday afternoon, as they didn’t record a single hit versus the Detroit Tigers.

It was Matt Manning who started for the Tigers in this one. The 25-year-old lasted 6.2 innings, throwing 91 pitches while striking out five and walking three batters. Coming into the contest, Manning had a 4.84 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP over 22.1 innings through four starts.

Also assisting in the no-hitter was Jason Foley who pitched 1.1 innings, and Alex Lange who pitched the ninth.

It marks the first time since 2021 that the Tigers have thrown a no-hitter, the last coming when Spencer Turnbull threw one versus the Seattle Mariners when he struck out nine batters on 117 pitchers. It is also just the ninth no-hitter in franchise history.

For the Blue Jays, this loss put an end to a four-game winning streak. They will face the Tigers once more tomorrow afternoon before having some time off thanks to the All-Star break.

Though outdueled, Kevin Gausman was solid once again for the Blue Jays in this one, allowing just two runs through six innings while striking out seven and walking two. He now owns a 3.03 ERA on the season.