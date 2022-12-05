Popular prospect Der-Arguchintsev set to finally make Leafs debut

Semyon Der-Arguchinstev could finally be set to make his NHL debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Yesterday, the 22-year-old forward was called up to the NHL from the Toronto Marlies, in response to Calle Jarnkrok’s groin injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Today, the youngster they call “SDA” for short was skating along with the team’s regular unit ahead of tomorrow’s Leafs game in Dallas against the Stars.

Per Sports Illustrated’s David Alter, Der-Arguchinstev is slotting in on the Leafs’ fourth line, taking reps along Zach Aston-Reese and Pontus Holmberg.

In a follow-up tweet, Alter added that Der-Arguchintsev was getting a look on the Leafs’ second power play unit.

SDA and Timmins both getting reps on PP2. — David Alter (@dalter) December 5, 2022

Der-Arguchintsev was a 2018 draft pick by the Leafs out of the OHL’s Peterborough Petes and became an immediate fan favourite the following summer throughout development camp and preseason.

A shifty winger who stands at just 5’10”, Der-Arguchintsev’s NHL debut has been a long time coming.

He actually broke into the professional ranks with a three-game stint in the ECHL with the Newfoundland Growlers in his draft+1 year of 2018-19 before returning to the OHL the following season.

During 2020-21, he returned to his home country of Russia amid the COVID-19 pandemic, putting up two goals and four assists with the KHL’s Nizhny Novgorod Torpedo. This season with the Marlies, he’s scored six goals and added 12 assists for a total of 18 points in 20 games.

“He’s worked so hard over the last couple of years to improve his game, and everyone could see the skill and the ability, and now he’s piecing together the defence, the structure, the responsibility, and the trust when he’s on the ice,” said Marlies head coach Greg Moore of Der-Arguchintsev, per TheLeafsNation.com’s Nick Barden. “Anytime someone gets called up, everyone’s happy for them and excited for their opportunity… he’s earned it.”

The Leafs take to the ice tomorrow against the Stars at 8:30 pm ET.