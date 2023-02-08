Breakfast at Denny’s is going to be much cheaper for people in Toronto next week and all for a good cause.

The recurring initiative by Denny’s called “Grand Slam Day” is back on February 15. The chain restaurant will be selling its popular Grand Slam breakfasts at a discounted price for the day to help fundraise for selected local communities.

This month, proceeds from Grand Slam Day are supporting the annual Pink Shirt Day — an event celebrated in Canada and some other parts of the world on February 22 to stand against bullying.

Denny’s says its goal is to raise $20,000 to support the CKNW Kids Fund and WITS (Walk away, Ignore, Talk it out, Seek) Program.

The original Grand Slam meal will cost $3.99 on the day, which includes two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two bacon strips, and two sausage links.

That’s approximately 70% off the usual average price of $15 for Grand Slam breakfasts.

You can claim the deal and support Pink Shirt Day at either of Denny’s two Toronto locations, at 121 Dundas Street W and 2575 St Clair Avenue W, from 7 am to 2 pm on February 15.