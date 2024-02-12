"Planned before I got traded": Schroder's son got a Raptors birthday cake

The Toronto Raptors sent point guard Dennis Schroder to the Brooklyn Nets in the final hours of last week’s trade deadline.

And like so many players who get the call around this time of year, the news took Schroder by surprise. One indicator of that was the presence of a Raptors-themed cake at his son’s birthday party over the weekend.

Posting a series of photos from his son Dennis Schroder Jr’s recent milestone to his Instagram story on Sunday, the Braunschweig, Germany, native shared a family shot featuring a large basketball-shaped cake bearing the Raptors crest.

“Yes, we planned before I got traded,” Schroder wrote, addressing the awkwardness of the party prop.

Along with the cake, Dennis Jr’s fifth birthday featured another Toronto connection as Raptors shooting guard Garrett Temple made an appearance.

It wasn’t all outdated, though. Schroder, 30, made sure to equip his son with a mini version of his new Nets jersey, which he wore proudly throughout the day.

“Nothing makes me more happy than this,” Schroder wrote in the caption of a photo of his son.

As for how the family is adapting to the move, Schroder told reporters that the trade hasn’t been easy on his wife and three children, adding that he is “extremely grateful” to be joining Brooklyn.

“Having a family, having three kids, a wife, it’s not easy, but at the end of the day, nothing really changed,” he said Friday. “Of course, I go to a new city, new situation, but at the end of the day, we play basketball for a living, and I’m really extremely grateful for it.”

The veteran point guard averaged 13.7 points, 6.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 51 games this season during his time in Toronto. He had signed a two-year deal with Toronto in the offseason worth $26 million, but emerged as a likely trade chip once the franchise seemed committed to a rebuild after struggling to start out the year.