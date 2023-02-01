Dean Brody announces the return of his legendary Brodeo show to Toronto this summer

Dean Brody and friends have announced the Canadian country icon’s Brodeo show for 2023, and they’ve picked Toronto for the special event.

The multi-platinum, award-winning singer is coming to the city’s Budweiser Stage, marking his seventh year in a row playing the lakefront venue and making him the only Canadian country artist to hold such a residency.

Brody will be joined by a handful of his musical friends for a one-night summertime party, playing his best hits and then some at the open-air amphitheatre.

Fans will be treated to a night of good times with songs like “Boys,” “Can’t Help Myself,” “Where You’d Learn How To Do That,” “More Drinkin’ then Fishin’,” and “Bring Down The House,” the latter of which made Brody the second artist ever in Canadian history to ever go triple-platinum with a single.

In his more than decade-long career, the B.C. native has landed a whopping eight number-one songs among 34 top 10 singles, as well as 18 CCMA Awards, two Junos, and hundreds of millions of streams worldwide. He’s currently the most consumed country artist in the world since 2020 — and certainly knows how to put on a show!

Tickets for Dean Brody & Friends present The Brodeo are on sale now, and fans should be sure to check up on Dean’s and Live Nation’s socials to find out who will join him at his renowned show at Budweiser Stage.

When: Thursday, August 24

Time: 7 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage — 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto

Tickets: Starting at $40 — Available via Ticketmaster