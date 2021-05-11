Dave's Hot Chicken offers free meal for St. Joseph's hospital staff

Dave’s Hot Chicken is offering a free meal to St. Joseph Health Centre staff in Toronto as a “thank you” for all their hard work.

On May 11, all hospital staff will be able to get a free meal by flashing their hospital ID at the 1582 Queen Street West Dave’s Hot Chicken location.

“We want to thank the employees of St. Joseph’s Hospital for all your hard work keeping us safe and helping fight COVID-19,” said Dave’s Hot Chicken.

The offer is available all day for employees.

Torontonians welcomed the American fast-food chain when it opened its first Canadian location in the city back in January.

The hot chicken chain originates from Los Angeles and has seven locations across the state. They specialize in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with your choice of seven different spice levels, No Heat to Reaper.

The fast-food chain will be opening its second Toronto location at 2066 Yonge Street soon. No set date has been announced.