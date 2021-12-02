12 Days of Giveaways: Ultimate Staycation with The SoHo Hotel Toronto

Get ready for the ultimate staycation right in the heart of the city.

The newly renovated SoHo Hotel Toronto at the corner of Blue Jays Way and Wellington is ready to serve you throughout the holidays and all year round.

The SoHo Hotel Toronto’s multi-million-dollar renovation has resulted in 89 updated rooms Gluckstein Design at the luxurious boutique property. Your stay will be comfortable and spacious, with 80-sq-ft dressing areas featuring Canadian maple millwork, as well as imported marble bathrooms with heated floors and Dornbracht fixtures in each suite.

Part of the renovation also included an upgrade to their saltwater pool, a steam room, and a state-of-the-art gym designed and managed by trainer and two-time heavyweight champion, Dalton Brown.

For ease and convenience, The SoHo Hotel Toronto now offers touchless check-in, room service, and special requests via direct message using the new SoHo Hotel app.

The hidden gem of The SoHo Hotel Toronto is its one-of-a-kind, three-storey Presidential Penthouse. Sitting atop the hotel, the penthouse features two separate one-bedroom suites with a total of over 4,000 sq-ft of blissful luxury. The updated space includes a hot tub on a large rooftop terrace with views of the CN Tower and Rogers Centre

The Presidential Penthouse is popular with celebrities and anyone needing a posh, private escape, but it’s also ideal for gatherings and entertainment, intimate business events, and product launches.

After a day of exploring the city or relaxing with the hotel’s many amenties, head down to Pizzeria Moretti’s restaurant or caffe located within The SoHo Hotel Toronto. Preserving old-world Italian traditions with a modern twist, Moretti offers guests a robust menu diverse in flavours using only the finest ingredients available.

Treat yourself to Paccheri Bolognese with Cacio Cavallo, Capricciosa Pizza or Insalata Moretti before finishing up your meal with Tiramisu and a glass of your favourite wine.

The prize

One Night Stay at The SoHo Hotel and Dinner for Two at Pizzeria Moretti Toronto

Subject to availability, blackout dates and minimum stay requirements.

This prize package is valued at $500.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveToronto, @DishedToronto, @SoHoHotelToronto and @MorettiToronto on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following: (1 entry)

Win the ultimate staycation at The Soho Hotel Toronto with dinner at Pizzeria Moretti in @DailyHiveTO’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3ohnByI Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

Contest Guidelines