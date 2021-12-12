We can all relate to having a packed schedule this season. Between finishing the holiday shopping, visits with loved ones, and squeezing in as many ski and snowboard trips to the mountains, it’s definitely a busy season.

At the end of a long day, we want a delicious beverage to unwind with. That’s when we reach for an HYTN sparkling cannabis beverage.

Using their patented Elevation Technology, Vancouver-based HYTN has crafted the only sugar-free sparkling cannabis beverage with full-dose 10 mg THC in each can. All beverages are calorie-free and all-natural, and best of all they taste great.

There are currently four HYTN flavours to choose from, including Watermelon Mint, Blood Orange, Rosewater Lemonade, and Lemongrass Ginger. HYTN sparkling cannabis beverages are available for purchase in BC, launching in Alberta and Ontario this week, and will be coming to the rest of Canada soon.

To celebrate their continued growth across the country, HYTN is offering a $1,000 non-restrictive Gift Certificate to Flight Center. We’ll definitely drink to that!

The prize

$1,000 non-restrictive Gift Certificate to Flight Center

This prize package is valued at $1,000.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveToronto and @HYTN.Life on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry)

2. Tweet the following: (1 entry)

Win Happy Travels with HYTN and a $1000 Flight Centre gift certificate in @DailyHiveTO’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3rXL5el Follow @DailyHiveTO and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2021. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 5.

