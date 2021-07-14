This curved Toronto house is what real estate dreams are made of

In a world filled with identical condos and copy-and-paste subdivisions, a new curved house in Toronto is really standing out.

The home, located in Toronto’s Lawrence Park neighbourhood, has a striking curved frame that sets it apart from anything else in the area. Now called the Bézier Curve House, it was built last year by custom-home builder Farhad Kazmian as a residence for his own family.

The house was built around an already existing, yet unusual, front courtyard with a lap pool that the family wanted to keep, which meant an L-shaped building would be the best fit. The builders were able to create a space for the pool that still felt secluded despite it being in the front yard.

When it was under construction, the front A-frame and curve were carefully built by crews using “old world techniques,” according to architect Bortolotto, and diamond-shaped zinc tiles were hand-laid on the roof, giving it an almost reptilian look.

And it’s not just the outside of the house that’s curved either — it extends inside, too.

“A curved central staircase picks up on the rhythm of the roof rafters and the second-floor hardwood flooring was laid at the same angle as the stair and rafters to splay through the home’s private spaces,” Bortolotto’s website reads. “Altogether, these interior details create a feeling of movement that washes through the house.”

And the massive window in the A-frame not only lets in plenty of light, but it has also allowed its residents to connect with the neighbourhood.

“They often leave the lights on at night and create seasonal displays, inviting neighbours and passersby to stop and appreciate views into the home’s dynamic architecture,” according to Bortolotto.

As far as Toronto houses go, this is definitely one we wouldn’t mind living in.