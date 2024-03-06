One of Toronto’s most construction-plagued intersections continues to live up to its reputation, as even more work has begun following approximately six years of headache-inducing disruptions, lane reductions, and standstill traffic.

From 2017 to the end of 2023, the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue intersection had been cursed with constant construction, with work zones making travel for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians a living nightmare.

The chaos was all thanks to an infrastructure project in the area, which facilitated a connection between the existing Line 1 subway and the long-overdue Eglinton Crosstown LRT by shifting the entire Eglinton subway platform to the north by 24 metres.

Months after the platform extension opened in May 2023, construction crews and pylons slowly started to disappear from the area towards the end of 2023, only to inevitably pop back up in recent weeks for a new construction job.

Well… It was less than a month before they started working on Eglinton Ave. again 😂 @Metrolinx pic.twitter.com/NE9EntxFvY — Zach (Probably) – d/acc (@ThatOtherZach) March 4, 2024

According to a construction notice by Metrolinx, residents in the area saw periodic lane reductions for utility connections resume last month, as early as Friday, February 23.

“To facilitate this work safely, northbound and southbound traffic on Yonge Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Eglinton Avenue. Eastbound and westbound traffic on Eglinton Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Yonge Street,” the notice reads.

While the work at the intersection was expected to take place between 7 am and 7 pm for one week, Metrolinx noted that the “work may be rescheduled due to inclement weather” or “unforeseen circumstances,” adding that the work “may be longer or shorter than expected.”

A recent photo captured by a Toronto resident at the intersection shows crews still working in the area as of Monday, March 4.

Thankfully, Metrolinx noted that no changes to the current pedestrian routes are expected as a result of the work, and access to the TTC will be maintained at all times.