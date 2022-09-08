Toronto board game designers crush Kickstarter goal, raise over $680k

Two Toronto-based puzzle game design studios are celebrating after their latest Kickstarter campaign raised over half a million dollars and more than 17 times its production goal.

Curious Correspondence Club (CCC) and Mysterious Package Company (MPC) are the creators of Doomensions: Pop-Up Mystery Manor. The ghost-hunting puzzle game for one to four players is billed as a unique “escape room” experience.

The campaign for Doomensions finished on Wednesday, September 8 with a total of $681,766 raised from 5,388 backers around the globe. Creators of “The Most Terrifying Papercraft Ever” told Daily Hive that they are overwhelmed by all of the support.

“We worked really hard on Doomensions: Pop-Up Mystery Manor as a team, so it’s wonderful to see it resonate with people as it has,” said Casandra Miller, communications team lead at MPC. “MPC and CCC really come together with different perspectives and expertise to create something we believe is truly one-of-a-kind.

“We’ve been thrilled to see backers from all over the world, including the UK, Australia, and even Norway. We pride ourselves in being a local Toronto company that provides experiences to people globally.”

MPC was founded in 2012 and specializes in crafting immersive adventures and experiences, most of which are delivered in an uncooperative wooden crate. Fans of horror, adventure, sci-fi and murder mysteries can discover cryptic handwritten letters, telegrams from long-lost relatives, and more during the experiential puzzles.

According to Mairi Nolan, one of the Game Designers for CCC, the team had a lot of fun interacting with backers throughout the Kickstarter campaign.

“We kept our backers entertained with a series of audio puzzles, posted around once every three days,” explained Nolan. “These puzzles introduce the world, the characters, and the environment of Doomensions. We’re all about bringing our community together through a shared love of puzzle solving, and having an activity like this running throughout the campaign was a great addition.”

CCC is a subscription-based puzzle adventure that is delivered right to thrill-seekers’ doors. Their award-winning first series, The Curious Correspondence Club is a monthly serial that takes players on an adventure through 12 fictional lands to uncover the secrets of the mysterious shards.

Those ready to take their puzzle-solving skills to the next level are invited to explore Doomensions. The dynamic, 3D pop-up environment has no set-up required and is made up of eight unique rooms within a large manor.

At the start of the adventure, players receive a dossier of information packed with fold-outs, clippings and curious ephemera that tells the tale of those that once owned the house.

“We hope that players will have a lot of fun playing Doomensions: Pop-Up Mystery Manor,” said Nolan. “Whether alone, with friends, family, fellow ghost hunters, or puzzle enthusiasts. There’s something for everyone to discover.”

Miller is also excited for gamers to try Doomensions and is grateful for the support from MPC fans.

“We couldn’t do this without them and we’re overwhelmed by the support that has been shown towards this project and our team,” added Miller. “Every day I read messages about how excited people are to try it and how much they’ve enjoyed our other MPC experiences. Those messages never get old.

“So thank you, from all of us at MPC and our friends over at CCC for supporting our companies, for getting excited about our new products, and for helping ideas come to life.”

For more information on Doomensions: Pop-Up Mystery Manor, visit curiouscorrespondence.com and mysteriouspackage.com.