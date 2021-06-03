Canadian Tire, TTC among workplaces with active COVID-19 outbreaks

Toronto Public Health has updated its list of workplaces facing COVID-19 outbreaks in the city to include several large employers.

Canadian Tire and the TTC are among the eight workplaces added to the list on June 3.

The workplaces have both reported outbreaks of five cases, according to Toronto’s COVID-19 dashboard. A second outbreak at the TTC has been declared over.

Of the new reports, six cases have been linked to a cold storage facility, eight have been tied to an industrial bakery, and two have been confirmed at an elevator manufacturer.

There are currently 13 active outbreaks at workplaces across the city.

Previously reported outbreaks at the City of Toronto, Ontario Food Terminal, the University of Toronto, and Walmart have been declared over.

The largest active outbreak in the city is at Deciem. Thirty-nine people have tested positive for the virus at the beauty company since April 17.

Toronto Public Health declares a COVID-19 outbreak in a workplace when there have been two or more lab-confirmed cases of the virus with an epidemiological link within a 14-day period.

The link could be that infected individuals work in the same area during the same shift or that no confirmed infection source outside the workplace is evident.

The list of workplace outbreaks is updated every Thursday. It includes the name of each workplace, the number of COVID-19 cases, and the date the outbreak was declared.

To protect the privacy of employees and businesses, only workplaces with 20 or more employees are publicly named.

To date, the City of Toronto has reported 167,400 COVID-19 cases and 3,396 deaths.