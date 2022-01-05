Here are all of the new COVID-19 restrictions in effect in Ontario
Jan 5 2022, 7:46 pm
Ontario has reintroduced a number of public health measures in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, and they officially went into effect at 12:01 on Wednesday.
The province announced on Monday that it would be returning to a modified Step 2 of its reopening plan beginning January 5. The restrictions will remain in place for at least 21 days. We’ve rounded up all of the reintroduced restrictions.
- You might also like:
- Ontario's new public health measures came "too late": RNAO
- Ontario orders restaurants and bars to stop indoor dining service
- Ontario schools not returning to in-person learning this week
Social gatherings
- Social gatherings are limited to five people indoors.
- Outdoor social gatherings are capped at 10 people.
- Businesses and workplaces are required to let employees work remotely unless their work requires them to be on site.
Capacity limits
- Organized public events are limited to five people indoors. Outdoor public events have no capacity limits, but masks must be worn if physical distancing can’t be maintained.
- Weddings, funerals and other religious ceremonies are limited to 50% capacity of the room in which the event takes place. Receptions are limited to the same as social gatherings.
- Retail settings are limited to 50% capacity. Physical distancing must be maintained in lines.
- Personal care services are limited to 50% capacity.
- Public libraries are limited to 50% capacity.
Closures
- Indoor meeting and event spaces will be closed. Outdoor spaces may remain open with restrictions.
- Indoor dining is closed at bars, restaurants and other food establishments. Outdoor dining with restrictions, takeout and delivery are allowed.
- Indoor concerts, theatres and cinemas will be closed.
- Museums, galleries, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens, and other similar attractions, amusement parks, waterparks, tour and guide services, fairs, rural exhibitions, and festivals will be closed.
- Indoor horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and other similar venues will be closed.
- Indoor sport and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms, will be closed. There are exceptions for athletes training for the Olympics and Paralympics and for select professional and elite amateur sport leagues.
- Students will move to remote learning from January 5 to at least January 17.