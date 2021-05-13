Here are the COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics in Toronto today

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in hotspot communities are open around Toronto on a daily basis.

Walk-in appointments and shots are available first-come, first-serve at alternating locations depending on the day.

Because information regarding vaccine availability is rapidly changing, the City of Toronto teamed up with Vaccine Hunters Canada to help residents find appointments at city-run and pop-up vaccination clinics.

These pop-up clinics sites are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to hotspot residents and some hotspot workers age 18 and up on Thursday, May 13:

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

Open 9 am until supply runs out.

40+ living in any ‘M’ postal code or 18+ residents or workers in M2R, M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6A, M6B, M6E, M6L, M6M, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9P, M9V and M9W.

Open 11 am to 9 pm or until supplies run out.

18+ residents and workers in any “M” hotspot. Priority for M6M, M6N, M6A and M9N.

Open 9 am to 9 pm or until supplies run out.

18+ residents of M1 hotspot postal code.

Open 9 am to 9 pm or until supplies run out.

18+ residents of M1 hotspot postal code.

Open 12 pm to 8 pm or until supplies run out.

18+ residents for all Toronto hotspots. Priority will be given to residents in M3C and M4H.

Open 10 am to 7 pm or until supplies run out.

18+ residents in all Toronto hotspots. Priority will be given to residents in M9V, M9W, M9R.

Open 10 am to 7 pm or until supplies run out.

18+ residents in all Toronto hotspots.

Open 8 am to 4 pm or until supplies run out.

18+ residents and workers in all Toronto hotspots. Priority will be given for residents and workers in M1J, M1K, M1L, M1M, and parents at Birchmount Park CI

The City of Toronto shares new information with Vaccine Hunters at the end of each day.

The volunteers running the Twitter account attempt to give a heads-up on where eligible residents in hotspots can access the vaccine.

More appointments in hotspot communities are quickly becoming available now that the provincial government has allocated more COVID-19 vaccines to hotspot postal codes beginning in early May.

Adults over the age of 18 that reside in one of the 114 hot spot neighbourhoods in Ontario can book an appointment through the province’s online booking system.

Additionally, select pharmacies in Toronto and Peel Region have begun offering the Pfizer vaccine to all adults aged 18 and older.

People with “at-risk” health conditions are now eligible to book a vaccine through Ontario’s online system as is anyone turning 40 and over in 2021.

As of May 13, Toronto has administered 1,567,248 COVID-19 vaccine doses.