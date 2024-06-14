People from these countries don't need to retake a road test when moving to Ontario

Moving halfway across the world can be an extremely stressful experience (to say the very least), but if you’re planning on calling Ontario home, there might be one document that you won’t have to worry too much about — especially if you have a few years of driving experience.

If you’re relocating from a handful of countries, you might be able to exchange your current driver’s licence for an Ontario one, although the type of licence you get will depend on how much experience you have and if your country has a reciprocal agreement with the province.

The following places have an agreement with Ontario:

Any other Canadian province or territory

The US

Australia

Austria

Belgium

France

Germany

Ireland

Japan

South Korea

New Zealand

Switzerland

Taiwan

The United Kingdom

Licenced drivers in these countries can obtain an Ontario licence without having to go through the entire process, although there are a few stipulations.

No matter what, you must be at least 16 years of age to drive legally in Ontario, and in some cases, a letter of authentication might be required from your jurisdiction that outlines your licencing experience.

You cannot exchange a driver’s licence from a country that does not have an exchange agreement in place with Ontario, a learner’s permit or novice-class driver’s licence from another province, state, or country, or a motorcycle licence from Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Great Britain, Austria, Belgium, Isle of Man, or the Republic of Ireland for a Class M Motorcycle licence.

However, you can obtain up to one year of driving experience by showing a valid, original foreign driver’s licence.

To switch your licence for an Ontario driver’s licence, you must apply in person at a DriveTest centre or the ServiceOntario Bay and College location.

You’ll need to take a vision test, bring originals of your accepted identity documents showing your legal name and date of birth, bring your original out-of-province/foreign driver’s licence, bring any original supporting documents that show proof of your driving experience in English or French, pay applicable fees, and fill out an application form.

Depending on your circumstances, you might also need to take a knowledge or road test before you obtain a full licence.