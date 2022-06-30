15 companies hiring more than 100 positions in Toronto this July

Once you update that resume and dust off your LinkedIn profile, then you’re ready to take a chance on a new opportunity.

In Toronto, people are always looking to hire, which means a fresh career start is around every corner.

Here’s a look at some companies looking to hire the perfect fit in Toronto right now.

Companies hiring in Toronto

: Ownr is a digital platform that offers a simple and convenient way for Canadian entrepreneurs to automate sophisticated legal tasks like registering or incorporating a business. With Ownr, Canadians can register or incorporate in less than 15 minutes and create, store, and update legal documents — including tax filing, employee management, and stock options — all with complete legal support. Since 2017, Ownr has helped 50,000 entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses and is operated by RBC Ventures. Jobs : Senior Product Designer, Software Engineer, Sr. Product Manager, Customer Insights, Data & Analytics Product Manager, and Bilingual Marketing Manager (English/French).

: Senior Product Designer, Software Engineer, Sr. Product Manager, Customer Insights, Data & Analytics Product Manager, and Bilingual Marketing Manager (English/French). Perks : Ownr understands that to be the best at work, you need to have a life outside of work. That’s why it has generous travel policies, top health and dental benefits, healthy snacks, and more. Ownr employees have access to a customizable benefits package and RBC’s comprehensive compensation program.

: Ownr understands that to be the best at work, you need to have a life outside of work. That’s why it has generous travel policies, top health and dental benefits, healthy snacks, and more. Ownr employees have access to a customizable benefits package and RBC’s comprehensive compensation program. More: To learn more about Ownr and to check out the current openings, visit the career page.

the world’s first codeless email and landing page creation platform, started with a simple idea: making life easier for marketers. Built by marketers and designed for everyone, Knak exists to lead the fight for creativity in marketing. The platform allows users to create beautiful on-brand emails and landing pages in minutes – no coding required. Knak is platform-agnostic, meaning emails are fully responsive, render flawlessly across browsers, and sync seamlessly with marketing automation platforms. Knak also works with the top marketing automation platforms in the market, including Adobe Marketo Engage, Eloqua, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Pardot, Adobe Campaign, and more. Knak gives you back complete creative control. Jobs : Content Marketing Manager, Customer Marketing Manager, Demand Generation Manager, Graphic Design Lead, Senior Product Marketing Manager , and Social Media and Communications Specialist . All open positions are available remote or hybrid, based on candidate preference. Knak is always looking for amazing individuals who will help raise talent and can add to the carefully crafted culture.

Perks : Knak knows there is more to life than work, doing everything it can to make sure employees are happy and healthy, both inside the office and out. Perks and benefits that come along with working at Knak include; minimum three weeks vacation, seven days of life leave, half days on Fridays in the summer, $1,000 home office credit, equity in the company, staff beach vacations, $5,000 yearly professional development budget, low-tech Monday mornings, comprehensive health coverage from day one, remote-friendly culture, and so much more.

More: To learn more about Knak’s open positions, visit its : To learn more about Knak’s open positions, visit its website.

: Float is one of Canada’s fastest-growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spending is distributed between employees and teams, helping companies manage and grow how they want. Jobs : Business Development Representative (Full Time), Product Manager, Accounting (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), Senior Full Stack Engineer (Remote), and additional positions.

: Business Development Representative (Full Time), Product Manager, Accounting (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), Senior Full Stack Engineer (Remote), and additional positions. Perks : Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education & learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.

: Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education & learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team. More: To learn more about Float’s open positions, visit Float’s career page.

: Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that puts the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities. Until now, your growth as a Startup Engineer was dependent on where you lived. Commit changed that. Come help build the future of distributed work, today. Jobs : Full-time remote: Senior Full-Stack Developer

: Full-time remote: Senior Full-Stack Developer Perks : Commit is a completely remote company (no offices), and distributed (coast-to-coast). The remote-first model enables Commit to offer flexible hours and provide leading benefits and compensation packages. Commit’s culture is product-led and the team is passionate about doing what’s right for the engineer.

: Commit is a completely remote company (no offices), and distributed (coast-to-coast). The remote-first model enables Commit to offer flexible hours and provide leading benefits and compensation packages. Commit’s culture is product-led and the team is passionate about doing what’s right for the engineer. More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page – or – if you’re a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program at commit.dev.

: CapIntel is one of Canada’s leading fintech companies, providing intuitively designed technology that is transforming the way financial advisors and wealth professionals work. With over 10,000 advisors across the country using the platform, CapIntel is focused on elevating the finance industry to help build wealth for all Canadians. CapIntel is recognized as a five-star wealth-tech provider by Wealth Professional. Jobs : CapIntel is currently hiring across its rapidly growing teams. Current job openings include UI Designer, Head of Marketing, IT Specialist, Strategic Account Executive, UI Designer, UX Designer / Researcher, Business Operations Manager, Customer Success Manager.

: CapIntel is currently hiring across its rapidly growing teams. Current job openings include UI Designer, Head of Marketing, IT Specialist, Strategic Account Executive, UI Designer, UX Designer / Researcher, Business Operations Manager, Customer Success Manager. Perks : CapIntel is an equal opportunity employer that values diversity and inclusion. With offices in Toronto, Gatineau, and Halifax, applicants from across Canada are encouraged to apply. In a highly collaborative environment, the CapIntel team enjoys a remote-friendly workplace with a home-office allowance, flexible working options, their choice of brand new technology – Mac or PC, a competitive benefits plan with a healthcare spending account, custom swag designed by a Toronto-based atelier, participation in CapIntel’s equity ownership program, and more. CapIntel operates under the principles of Extreme Ownership, valuing support across teammates, taking accountability at all levels, and decentralized command.

: CapIntel is an equal opportunity employer that values diversity and inclusion. With offices in Toronto, Gatineau, and Halifax, applicants from across Canada are encouraged to apply. In a highly collaborative environment, the CapIntel team enjoys a remote-friendly workplace with a home-office allowance, flexible working options, their choice of brand new technology – Mac or PC, a competitive benefits plan with a healthcare spending account, custom swag designed by a Toronto-based atelier, participation in CapIntel’s equity ownership program, and more. CapIntel operates under the principles of Extreme Ownership, valuing support across teammates, taking accountability at all levels, and decentralized command. More: Learn more about CapIntel and its current openings by visiting its careers page. Don’t see a job you’re interested in? CapIntel is always looking for great talent so please reach out to [email protected]

: Canada’s largest network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. It connects project-ready homeowners with the best pros in their area to help them hire right the first time. Jobs : HomeStars is actively hiring across their Customer Success, Sales, Engineering, Product, and Development teams. Current job openings include Customer Success, Android Developer, Quality Engineering Lead, Site Reliability Engineer, Content Marketing Specialist, Marketing Design Manager, VP of Marketing, Manager of Revenue Operations, Inside Sales Representative, and more

: HomeStars is actively hiring across their Customer Success, Sales, Engineering, Product, and Development teams. Current job openings include Customer Success, Android Developer, Quality Engineering Lead, Site Reliability Engineer, Content Marketing Specialist, Marketing Design Manager, VP of Marketing, Manager of Revenue Operations, Inside Sales Representative, and more Perks : Some of the many employee perks at HomeStars include, remote and hybrid work, RRSP, benefits plan, a GoodLife fitness membership discount, weeklong office closure in December, and health and wellness lunch & learns.

: Some of the many employee perks at HomeStars include, remote and hybrid work, RRSP, benefits plan, a GoodLife fitness membership discount, weeklong office closure in December, and health and wellness lunch & learns. More: To learn more about HomeStars and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.

: In an increasingly data-driven space, ShyftLabs builds customized data-driven solutions to help companies collect and act on the insights driven by the data. ShyftLabs work primarily in retail domain solving problems in the space of Pricing, Assortment, and Marketing, providing real-time answers to questions such as which products to prioritize, price adjustment needs, and more through data analysis, helping retail businesses better understand their customers leveraging the first-party data. Jobs : ShyftLabs is hiring for Data Scientist – Marketing Measurement & Optimization, Product Analytics Manager, and Looker Solutions Developer.

: ShyftLabs is hiring for Data Scientist – Marketing Measurement & Optimization, Product Analytics Manager, and Looker Solutions Developer. Perks : Members of the ShyftLabs team enjoy a remote-first work environment, including a choice of laptop and allowances for their work-from-home setup. It also offers a comprehensive insurance plan and holds a semi-annual team retreat for all employees to connect.

: Members of the ShyftLabs team enjoy a remote-first work environment, including a choice of laptop and allowances for their work-from-home setup. It also offers a comprehensive insurance plan and holds a semi-annual team retreat for all employees to connect. More: To learn more about ShyftLabs’ open positions, visit ShyftLabs’ career page .

: Endy is the Toronto-based mattress brand revolutionizing the way Canadians sleep. Since exploding onto the e-commerce scene in 2015, Endy has grown to become Canada’s leading online mattress brand, and one of the country’s fastest-growing D2C brands — ever. Endy is looking for all-star team members to drive forward the company’s growth and help take the brand to the next level Jobs : Endy is hiring for an eCommerce Manager, Development Manager, Data Analyst, and Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist. Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design.

: Endy is hiring for an eCommerce Manager, Development Manager, Data Analyst, and Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist. Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design. Perks : Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of our products, including the Endy Mattress. After all, good sleep leads to great work, right?

: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of our products, including the Endy Mattress. After all, good sleep leads to great work, right? More: To learn more about Endy and to check out their current openings, visit the careers page.

Founded in October 2021, ReturnBear is Canada’s first end-to-end returns solution that makes retail returns easy for everyone, and better for the planet. Merchants using ReturnBear can now offer self-serve exchanges and returns to their Canadian customers, along with convenient package-free drop-off options across the country. ReturnBear’s suite of software tools includes a self-serve return web app for consumers, simple admin and analytics dashboards for merchants, and a tablet application for ReturnBear Kiosk staff. Backed by Cadillac Fairview and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, ReturnBear is a modern solution that makes eCommerce exchanges and returns delightful for consumers, and more efficient for retailers by reducing the cost and complexity of their reverse logistics. ReturnBear is hiring on the design side among other roles. Jobs : Account Executive, Lead Product Designer, Senior Product Designer, and additional positions.

: Account Executive, Lead Product Designer, Senior Product Designer, and additional positions. Perks : ReturnBear offers a work-from-home stipend, hybrid working flexibility, comprehensive benefits, and a pet-friendly office with coffee, snacks, and all those good things. It is committed to diversity and inclusion, supporting you in honing your craft and working collaboratively and flexibly with opportunities to shape a hybrid working style suited to your needs. And don’t forget the all-you-can-pop bubble wrap. Pop your way to zen, in true reverse logistics style.

: ReturnBear offers a work-from-home stipend, hybrid working flexibility, comprehensive benefits, and a pet-friendly office with coffee, snacks, and all those good things. It is committed to diversity and inclusion, supporting you in honing your craft and working collaboratively and flexibly with opportunities to shape a hybrid working style suited to your needs. And don’t forget the all-you-can-pop bubble wrap. Pop your way to zen, in true reverse logistics style. More: To learn more about ReturnBear’s open positions, visit the careers page.