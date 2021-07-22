Community siren system to be tested in Scarborough this weekend

Whoop, whoop, that’s the sound of the Toronto East Community Awareness and Emergency Response’s (TE CAER) siren system.

The TE CAER will be testing its community siren system on July 24. The siren’s “whoop, whoop” will be audible for at least one kilometre around the East Toronto testing site.

Residents throughout the Scarborough-Guildwood and Scarborough-Rouge Park neighbourhoods should expect to hear the siren starting at 5 pm, the City of Toronto said.

The “whooping” will sound for two minutes, followed by five minutes of silence, and then one minute of an “All Clear” monotone sound.

The siren is used to warn residents and businesses in the nearby area in the event of a real chemical crisis where emergency notification is required.

The City is encouraging residents of Scarborough-Rouge Park and Scarborough-Guildwood to test their own emergency preparedness while the siren system is being assessed.

They can do so by sheltering inside, turning off HVAC and other ventilation systems that draw outdoor air inside – like window air conditioners – and closing all doors and windows.

The next testing is scheduled to occur in the fall of 2021. If the siren is heard when testing is not being conducted, residents should call TE CAER at 416-287-4483.